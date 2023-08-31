Sevier County High School Athletics Director has job back after DUI arrest

Bryan Atchley was arrested in September 2021, and warrants said his blood alcohol level was 0.125%

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — In September 2021, Bryan Atchley was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Records show that his blood alcohol level was around 0.125% after he was pulled over on Dolly Parton Pkwy. for driving past a stop sign and taken to the county jail while showing signs of intoxication.

Atchley was the Athletics Director of Sevier County High School and was suspended from that role pending the outcome of the court proceedings. He was still employed as a teacher at Sevier County High School following the arrest.

Tony Ogle, the Sevier County Schools Assistant Superintendent, said Thursday that Atchley's job was restored after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges. His full statement is available below.

"After consultation between Mrs. Huskey, Director of Sevier County Schools, and Dr. Whaley, SCHS Principal, Mr. Atchley has been restored to his post as Athletics Director at Sevier County High School. Given the reduced nature of the charges to which he plead, it was decided that the term of suspension he served was appropriate."

According to records from Atchley's arrest, he pulled into Sevier County High School at around 11:14 p.m. that night. He told the officer that he had received a call from two parents about something happening at the school. After the officer asked, Atchley said he had two beers and a bourbon drink.