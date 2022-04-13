CCSO: Man arrested after police chase reaches over 100 mph through Anderson and Knox counties

Deputies said they arrested Brandon Lee Mayes, from Clinton on charges of evading arrest and having drugs.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Saturday after a police chase reached speeds over 100 mph and continued through two other counties.

Deputies said they spotted a car matching a description of one that had been reported stolen and tried to pull it over. They said the driver did not slow down and instead sped up to a maximum speed of around 107 mph. Authorities said the car passed vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate while deputies tried to pull it over.

They said the chase continued through both Anderson and Knox counties, eventually ending in Powell. According to a release from CCSO, Brandon Lee Mayes got out of the car and started running away before giving up.

Deputies said he told them he ran because he had "ice, marijuana and Xanax powder in his underwear." They said the drugs were found in his underwear in several plastic bags.

Mayes was taken to the Campbell County jail. They said he faces several drug charges, as well as a charge of evading arrest.