CCSO: Search underway for suspect involved in shooting resulting in one death

David Moore is considered armed and dangerous. He is approximately 66 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches and possibly bald-headed, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT, Tennessee — Cocke County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning. Sheriff C.J. Ball said they're looking for David Kite Moore, a suspect in the shooting.

He is approximately 66 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches, 204 lbs. and possibly bald-headed, Ball said.

Around 11:57 a.m., the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 678 Baysinger Road, Sheriff Ball said in the release. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from a possible gunshot wound lying on the ground, CCSO said.

Officers then searched for the suspect, David Kite Moore, in his home.

The Cocke/Newport Tactical Response Team and the Sevierville Police Department responded to the scene to assist with the search. After they arrived, SPD deployed drones to see if they could find Moore but were unable.

Ball said the SWAT team entered the home. They couldn't find Moore, CCSO believes the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived to the shooting incident.

The Sheriff's office said it doesn't know where Moore ran, but they believe he is on foot.

Moore is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for questioning. Ball said if you're in the area, keep doors and vehicles secured in the area.

Law enforcement has kept the area locked down for several hours and is still actively searching for the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.