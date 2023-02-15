Crossville Fire Rescue: Arson at Woodmere Mall shopping center results in $1.2 million of damage

Crossville Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire Monday evening, which damaged two stores.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Crossville Fire Rescue said a fire that broke out Monday evening at the Woodmere Mall shopping center was ruled as arson. They said the fire resulted in around $1.2 million in damage.

They said that when crews arrived, they found smoke filling a Brush Salon store and an adjacent Dollar General store. They said people inside the building were quickly evacuated and firefighters started trying to prevent the fire from spreading.

They said CFR crews helped stop it from spreading alongside crews from the Cumberland County Fire Department. They said around 60 personnel from several agencies were on the scene for around four-and-a-half hours to put out the fire.

CFR also said they wanted to thank Crossville Police, Cumberland County EMA, Cumberland County EMS, and Volunteer Electric for helping put out the fire.

They said the fire started in the crawlspace of the building beneath the salon. They said the building had fire, smoke and water damage and was closed for repairs.

They said an investigation into the fire is ongoing, and anyone with information about it should call Deputy Chief Terry Potter or Fire Cheif Chris South at 931-484-6144.