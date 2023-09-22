Knox Co. gang member sentenced to 20 years after brandishing handgun to women and children, DA says

A jury found Demetruice Bennett guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon, assault and evading arrest in early August. His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A gang member was sentenced to 20 years in prison after brandishing a handgun at women and children and threatening to shoot someone, the District Attorney General announced Friday.

A jury found 34-year-old Demetruice Bennett guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon, assault and evading arrest in August. Bennett's sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21.

On Sept. 16, 2021, multiple callers reported that Bennett was brandishing a gun toward women and children near the intersection of McConnell Street and Lee Williams Avenue in Five Points, the DA's office said.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the area and located the victim who said Bennett was walking around the area holding a handgun with an extended magazine, according to the DA's office.

When the victim asked Bennet why he pulled the gun out, he began arguing and threatened to shoot the victim, the DA's office said.

Bennett fled the area. Officers located Bennett two days later and arrested him after they saw him running out of his grandmother's house, according to the DA's office.