GCSD: Man dead, another injured, after shooting in Greene County Saturday morning

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greene County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to calls about shooting on Jeffries Lane in western Greene County early Saturday morning.

They said when deputies arrived, they found Phillip Seay, 30, dead from several gunshot wounds. They said they also found another man with a gunshot wound and was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center in an ambulance.

Information about possible suspects and events leading up to the shooting was not immediately available. Information also was not available about the condition of the injured man. The Greene County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating the shooting.