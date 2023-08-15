TBI: Hawkins County juvenile judge, attorney indicted on forgery and bribery charges

Daniel Boyd was indicted on three counts of forgery, one count of criminal simulation and one count of bribery, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Hawkins County attorney and juvenile court judge was indicted on three counts of forgery, one count of criminal simulation and one count of bribery on Monday.

Agents began investigating Daniel Boyd at the request of District Attorney General Dan Armstrong in May, according to the TBI.

On May 17, Armstrong requested a different attorney assume the case and District Attorney General Barry Staubus was appointed, the TBI said.

Boyd, while working as an attorney, provided a client with a default judgment declaring her divorce to be finalized. The document appeared to be signed by the Third Judicial District's chancellor, according to the TBI.

However, the TBI said an investigation revealed that no document existed with the clerk and master's office and the case was never presented to the chancellor.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that when Boyd's client filed a complaint, he offered her money if she would withdraw it, according to the TBI.