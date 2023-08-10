Former West Greene High School teacher charged with aggravated statutory rape

Jacob Columbus Deal had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old at West Greene Highschool. He was 41 at the time, according to officials.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former West Greene High School teacher has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities began investigating a possible inappropriate relationship involving a 14-year-old West Greene High School student and her teacher in June 2021, according to the sheriff's department. Authorities determined there was a sexual relationship between the student and her teacher, who was 41 years old at the time of the report.

The teacher has been identified as Jacob Columbus Deal. A grand jury indicted Deal on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and three counts of aggravated statutory rape in May.

“Cases like this take a long time to investigate and to gather evidence," Detective Sgt. Humphreys said. "It took time to collect data and records from social media. Countless hours and numerous court orders were involved in this case.”

“I am proud of the hard work Detective Sgt. Humphreys put into this case,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said. “He spent a lot of time gathering evidence and details related to the crime. He traveled to Nashville for court orders and out-of-state for multiple interviews. He is to be commended for his dedication to this case.”

Deal, 43, of Rogersville, turned himself in at the Greene County Detention Center on Thursday. His bond was set at $50,000. He is due in Greene County Criminal Court on September 15.

Greene County Director of Schools David McLain told WCYB that Deal resigned in May 2021 to take a job in Hawkins County. Deal was a former math teacher and boys basketball coach from 2018-2021.