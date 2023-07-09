HCSO: Man arrested for shooting, killing wife

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said a man is in jail for shooting and killing his wife.
According to police, 911 dispatchers received a shooting call around 6:59 p.m. on Marie Street in Talbott. The caller identified himself as Charles Barbely and told dispatchers that he had shot his wife.
Upon arrival, police said they witnessed Barbely lay a handgun on the front porch and was arrested without incident.
When deputies entered the home, the victim, identified as Mickey Barbely, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charles Barebly was arrested and taken to the Hamblen County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder.