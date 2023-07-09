HCSO: Man arrested for shooting, killing wife

Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said Charles Barbely told 911 dispatchers that he had shot his wife.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said a man is in jail for shooting and killing his wife.

According to police, 911 dispatchers received a shooting call around 6:59 p.m. on Marie Street in Talbott. The caller identified himself as Charles Barbely and told dispatchers that he had shot his wife.

Upon arrival, police said they witnessed Barbely lay a handgun on the front porch and was arrested without incident.

When deputies entered the home, the victim, identified as Mickey Barbely, was pronounced dead at the scene.