JCSO: Suspect charged, arrested following manhunt in Jefferson Co.

Nicholas Knight is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault, according to JCSO.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following a manhunt in Strawberry Plains on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from JCSO.

Deputies were dispatched to Davis Road on a report of an assault that resulted from a "domestic disturbance," JCSO said.

When they arrived, they were met by the victims who were husband and wife. They said that Nicholas Knight, 35, the brother of the husband, had assaulted them and was armed with a rifle, JCSO said.

They said Knight had left the residence prior to their arrival and was last seen walking toward farmland behind the house, JCSO said.

Approximately 20 minutes into the search, officials found the suspect in a tree line armed with a rifle. They challenged the suspect to drop the weapon and he complied and was taken into custody, JCSO said.