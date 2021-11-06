Joseph Daniels found guilty in missing 5-year-old son's death

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was charged in the case and was found guilty Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, Tennessee — A jury has convicted a Tennessee man of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony in the death of his 5-year-old son, whose body remains missing years later.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was charged in the case.

On Saturday, a jury brought in from Chattanooga convicted Joseph Daniels in Dickson County of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.