'He needs prayers' | Local leaders, law enforcement agencies send thoughts and prayers to seriously wounded KCSO deputy

A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is currently fighting for his life at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot Sunday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders and various East Tennessee law enforcement agencies are sending thoughts and prayers to the Knox County Sheriff's Office after a male deputy was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday night.

The KCSO deputy was shot after responding to a domestic situation near Hardin Valley around 11:15 p.m. A man also died in the shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

As of Monday morning, the deputy is fighting for his life at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to KCSO.

"He needs prayers, his family needs prayers and our blue family as well," KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.

"Police officers risk their lives every single day to protect their communities. That grave reality was once again brought into sharp focus by last night’s incident on Denver Lane," Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel said.

"We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers. These men and women put their lives on the lines for us every day and night," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said regarding the shooting.

Last night a @knoxsheriff was shot and seriously wounded while responding to a call. Crystal and I are praying for this brave officer and the entire KCSO family. We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers. These men and women put their lives on the… — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 2, 2023

OCTOBER 2, 2023 Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and BCSO deputies extend our prayers up for the Knox County... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 2, 2023

OCTOBER 2, 2023 Sheriff Jimmy Davis and LCSO deputies extend our prayers for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and their... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, October 2, 2023

We send our sincerest prayers of recovery to the injured Deputy from Knox County Sheriff’s Office. We extend those to the brothers and sisters of the department and the Deputy’s family! Posted by Oak Ridge Police Department on Monday, October 2, 2023

OCTOBER 2, 2023 Sweetwater Police Chief Eddie Byrum and Sweetwater PD officers extend our prayers up for the Knox... Posted by Sweetwater Police Department- TN on Monday, October 2, 2023

Prayers for KCSO, Our brothers and sisters at KCSOare very near and dear to us they offer us plenty of resources that we don’t have in our area and we are grateful for them! Posted by Tazewell Police Department on Monday, October 2, 2023