'He needs prayers' | Local leaders, law enforcement agencies send thoughts and prayers to seriously wounded KCSO deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders and various East Tennessee law enforcement agencies are sending thoughts and prayers to the Knox County Sheriff's Office after a male deputy was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday night.
The KCSO deputy was shot after responding to a domestic situation near Hardin Valley around 11:15 p.m. A man also died in the shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
As of Monday morning, the deputy is fighting for his life at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to KCSO.
"He needs prayers, his family needs prayers and our blue family as well," KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.
"Police officers risk their lives every single day to protect their communities. That grave reality was once again brought into sharp focus by last night’s incident on Denver Lane," Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel said.
"We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers. These men and women put their lives on the lines for us every day and night," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said regarding the shooting.
Various law enforcement agencies including the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Sweetwater Police Department and the Tazewell Police Department have all shared their thoughts and prayers as well.