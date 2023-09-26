Deputies clear West Knoxville homeless camp ahead of project to improve drainage

A spokesperson for the Knox County Sheriff's Office said people staying at the camp were told they had to leave on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Near the busy intersection of Cedar Bluff and Dutchtown, there is a wooded area that was once the site of a camp. It was where many people experiencing homelessness gathered.

In the wooded area, trash is strewn across the ground after those people were asked to vacate the property by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 22.

The property, which is owned by Knox County, is on its way to becoming the future site of a water improvement project. But before any work could be done, KCSO had to clear the site.

"When we are faced with certain camps like this when it rises to the level that it's a danger to the community,” said David Amburn, the assistant chief of KCSO. “And especially, you know, when we bring in the factor of children in the area, that could be playing and everything, there's just it gets to a point to where we have to address this situation."

Amburn said the people who lived there had to leave because of health and safety hazards. He says authorities found four to five camps on the 20 acres in that area.

“There is many concerns that can happen in an area like that — ost foremost is an area that has safety concerns like that, if children are out exploring in the woods playing or anything, there's many safety hazards that are in there. There is lots of garbage waste there. And there's other health concerns that are there. Unfortunately, with a lot of the homeless areas, we also see drug activity. So there's even a lot of drug paraphernalia including used needles that would be lying out there — that would be a hazard. And then there's the groundwater issues, whether there is actually a stream nearby or not in some of these locations, that becomes a concern for the public safety also,” said Amburn.

Because most of the land is public, KCSO it's easier for deputies to clear out the camp with resources from the county. However, it’s not as easy when it comes to the private properties.

"The majority of the land has been acquired by Knox County for an upcoming water improvement program. There is a section of it that one of the one or two of the camps is presently on, and therefore we will not be able to address those at this time without proper permission from the landowner,” said Amburn.

Amburn says the sheriff's office wanted to act with caution because it knows homelessness is a complex issue.

"The sheriff has an excellent quote that I like to use. And that is, 'Being homeless is not against the law.' And as far as us as law enforcement, when people have concerns, of course, they can call in and we'll be glad to check on that,” said Amburn.