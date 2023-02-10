KCSO: Knox County deputy 'fighting for his life' after shooting in West Knox County

A man was killed and a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is fighting for his life after a shooting near Hardin Valley late Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO deputies responded to a domestic situation at a home in the 3200 block of Denver Lane around 11:15 p.m., according to the TBI.

Deputies encountered an armed man at the home and for "reasons still under investigation" shots were fired by both the man and at least one KCSO deputy, the TBI said.

The man was killed, according to the TBI. Officials transported the wounded deputy to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The Knoxville Police Department said they assisted in transporting the deputy.

KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said the male deputy "needs prayers, his family needs prayers and our blue family as well."

Many law enforcement agencies and local leaders are sending their thoughts and prayers.

The TBI said it is working to determine the series of events that led to the shooting.