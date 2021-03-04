KCSO: One person wounded after shooting in North Knox County, suspect detained

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that the victim was transported to a local hospital, and that information about their condition was not immediately available.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that one person was wounded and sent to the hospital after a shooting in North Knox County. Police said the victim was a male.

They said deputies responded to calls about a possible shooting on the 4800 block of Horsetall Drive around 8:20 p.m. Friday night. When deputies arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police also said that the suspect was also still on the scene. They were detained for questioning, officials said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Family Crimes and Major Crimes Units were also on the scene Friday night, and are were investigating it.