Officials using DNA to identify additional suspects in 17-month-old's death

The child's mother has been arrested in connection with her daughter's death. The Middlesboro Police Department said another arrested is expected.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — The Middlesboro Police Department said DNA test results will help them identify any other suspects in the death of a 17-month-old Kentucky girl.

The child died after being sexually assaulted. Her mother, Erica Lawson, was arrested in connection with the death.

MPD said they expect to make an additional arrest. Detective Barry Cowan and Officer Caleb Ayers have looked into "hundreds of leads which have included multiple interviews." DNA was taken from those who were questioned.

Lawson was charged with manslaughter, criminal abuse to a child under 12 years old, failure to report child abuse and wanton endangerment. She is being held on a $1 million bond and has a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to MPD.

Police said the child's uncle went to authorities several weeks ago after suspecting that someone burned her. However, police "couldn't find the kid and the uncle did not know where the kid was at the time."

Police said the child's father, Trey Hembree, was not charged with any crime, saying the two were not together.

MPD said it is "making every effort to follow proper protocol to build a case that will assist the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in prosecuting the offenders to the fullest extent of the law."