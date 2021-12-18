KPD: Man sustains possible life-threatening injuries after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital with "possibly life-threatening" injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1404 Fort Promise Drive, the Knoxville Police Department said.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a male who had been shot. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to KPD.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival, KPD said.
Witness were located at the scene and interview by Violent Crimes Unit investigators. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under active investigation, according to KPD.