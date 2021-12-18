KPD: Man sustains possible life-threatening injuries after shooting

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning on Fort Promise Drive in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital with "possibly life-threatening" injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1404 Fort Promise Drive, the Knoxville Police Department said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male who had been shot. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to KPD.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival, KPD said.