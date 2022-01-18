KPD: Three individuals in custody after leading officers on pursuit

An officer was attempting to pull over a vehicle of interest from a drive-by shooting on Jan. 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has arrested three individuals after a pursuit early Tuesday morning.

19-year-old Dakota Collins-Hill, 20-year-old Jason Slade, and 19-year-old Codie Martin are in custody after leading officers on a 22-minute chase.

Officers observed a Ford Crown Vic around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday that was a vehicle of interest in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue on Jan. 7, according to KPD.

No one was hurt in that drive-by shooting, KPD said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Dandridge Avenue at Wilder Place but the driver refused to stop and officers began pursuing after the car, according to KPD.

The driver traveled onto I-40 East and eventually stopped on the interstate near James White Parkway. The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident, KPD said.

Three loaded handguns were found inside the car. One of those firearms was stolen, according to KPD.