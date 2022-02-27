KPD: Man arrested after firing gun in Strawberry Plains gas station, pedestrian flags down officer to stop gunman

Kevin Garner entered the gas station, pulled a gun out and shot a round into the ceiling. No one was hurt, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man Saturday evening after he shot a bullet into the ceiling of a Strawberry Plains gas station.

Kevin Garner, 32, of Mascot entered the BP gas station at 7401 Strawberry Plains Pike and demanded to see an employee, according to KPD.

Garner was asked to leave and went outside but refused to leave the property, KPD said.

Garner eventually made his way back inside the gas station, pulled out a gun and fired a round into the ceiling, according to KPD.

Around 5:00 p.m., KPD Officer Tim Walker was flagged down by a woman walking out of the gas station. The woman said that a man was inside with a gun, KPD said.

Officer Walker entered the building, ordered Garner to drop his weapon and took him into custody, according to KPD.

Garner was arrested shortly after he fired the first round. There were four people inside the gas station when Garner fired the gun. However, no one was injured, KPD said.

Garner was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and multiple weapon charges, according to KPD.