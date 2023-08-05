x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD: Man, woman arrested in Alabama for deadly Knoxville shooting

Ronald Rogers and Carissa Rogers were arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Artimeyo Folks, the Knoxville Police Department said.

More Videos

MOBILE, Ala. — Police arrested a man and woman charged in the murder of Artimeyo Folks on Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 

26-year-old Ronald Rogers and 29-year-old Carissa Rogers are from Knoxville. Police said they arrested the two at a home in Mobile.

Police accused Ronald Rogers of shooting Folks, a 25-year-old, outside of a Western Heights apartment complex in Knoxville on Sunday, March 11. He died after being transported to UT Medical Center, according to KPD. 

KPD charged Ronald Rogers with second-degree murder and Carissa Rogers with accessory after the fact. 

The two will be extradited back to Knox County in the coming days, according to KPD.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out