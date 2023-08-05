KPD: Man, woman arrested in Alabama for deadly Knoxville shooting

Ronald Rogers and Carissa Rogers were arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Artimeyo Folks, the Knoxville Police Department said.

MOBILE, Ala. — Police arrested a man and woman charged in the murder of Artimeyo Folks on Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

26-year-old Ronald Rogers and 29-year-old Carissa Rogers are from Knoxville. Police said they arrested the two at a home in Mobile.

Police accused Ronald Rogers of shooting Folks, a 25-year-old, outside of a Western Heights apartment complex in Knoxville on Sunday, March 11. He died after being transported to UT Medical Center, according to KPD.

KPD charged Ronald Rogers with second-degree murder and Carissa Rogers with accessory after the fact.