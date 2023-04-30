MPD: One dead, one wounded after shooting on Brights Pike Road in Morristown

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Five Point Mobile Home Park, according to Morristown Police Department.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for information relating to a homicide that happened Saturday morning in North Morristown.

MPD was dispatched to Five Point Mobile Home Park on Brights Pike Road before 1 a.m. Saturday after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Morristown Police.

Officers found 35-year-old Francisco Suarez on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, 26-year-old Julio Torres, was found dead in his car outside his residence, MPD said.

No motive is known at this time. According to MPD, both men worked for the same construction company and lived at Five Point.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area to check their home surveillance for any people or vehicles during that time and report anything suspicious to the Morristown police.