KPD: One person dead after shooting outside apartment on Reed Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after one person was found dead outside of a Reed Street apartment complex early Saturday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
At around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was shot, at least one time, laying on the ground outside of the complex, KPD said.
According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Medical Center.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.