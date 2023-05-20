KPD: One dead, one hurt after East Knoxville shooting

The shooting happened at The Krave around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on East Magnolia Avenue and North Olive Street, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police responded to multiple shots fired outside The Kave on Saturday around 4:15 a.m., KPD said.

A man suffering from a gunshot was found in the parking lot. He died at the University of Tennesee Medical Center, according to KPD.

A second gunshot victim arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle. After being stabilized, the victim was taken to UTMC, KPD said.

Police found numerous shell casings in the parking lot of The Kave, according to KPD.

Windows of the business next to The Kave, Clara's Closet and Crafts, appeared to be struck by bullets.