KPD: 4-year-old girl injured by stray bullet during shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting after a 4-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet.

Knoxville Police responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. on April 3 at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. A girl at the home had been hit by a bullet that had came through the upstairs window. The girl was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Knoxville Police believe the house was not the target and the girl had been hit by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting. The origin of the shooting is unknown at this time.

