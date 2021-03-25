KPD asks for public's help to find wanted fugitive

McCaleb is wanted on numerous outstanding felony warrants out of Knox County for a shooting on Saturday, February 20 at 2227 Cityview Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators are asking the public to help locate wanted fugitive Joe McCaleb, 19.

McCaleb is wanted on numerous outstanding felony warrants out of Knox County, including for four counts of attempted first degree murder from a shooting that occurred on Saturday, February 20 at 2227 Cityview Avenue, according to KPD.

He is accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by a 33-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a juvenile female and a juvenile male, according to officials. None of the four victims were struck or injured by gunfire.

KPD said he should be considered armed and dangerous.