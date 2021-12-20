KPD: Knoxville man arrested after car chase in stolen vehicle

Knoxville Police Department said the theft happened around 7 a.m. on Dec. 20. The driver is in custody and faces multiple charges including motor vehicle theft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said a man is in custody after stealing an unlocked vehicle and attempting to flee from officers.

KPD said that the theft happened around 7 a.m. on Dec. 20. The victim reported her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Pilot gas station at 2518 North Broadway. The victim stated that she had left her car unlocked and her keys in the ignition while she entered the store. Her car was gone by the time she returned.

KPD said officers spotted the stolen car on Dutch Valley Drive near The Hague and attempted to stop the driver. The driver did not stop and a chase started. The driver stopped on Plummer Drive and attempted to escape officers on foot. Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver.

KPD said the driver was identified as Luke Johnson, 28, of Knoxville. Johnson was arrested on multiple charges including motor vehicle theft, evading arrest and reckless endangerment. The investigation is still ongoing.