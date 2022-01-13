KPD: Man arrested after police chase in West Knoxville with 1-year-old in car, no injuries reported

The Knoxville Police Department said a 21-year-old man was arrested after a police chase in West Knoxville Thursday morning. A 1-year-old child was in the car.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after a police chase in West Knoxville. They said a 1-year-old child was found in the car after it crashed.

They said that police tried to stop an SUV driven by Carlos Westfield on Western Avenue. Authorities said he had several felony warrants out for his arrest. They said he originally stopped for officers near Sanderson Road, but started driving away from them.

While police chased after him, they said he crashed into another car at the intersection of Schaad Road and Oak Ridge Highway and continued trying to drive away. Authorities said he later went off the road at Beaver Ridge Road and Western Avenue and started running away on foot, but was taken in by police.

Neither the driver of the other car nor the child was injured, according to police. Two other adult women were found in the car with Westfield, and they not injured either, according to a release from officials.