KPD: Man dead in East Knoxville fatal shooting, found in car crashed into telephone pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was dead after a fatal shooting in East Knoxville Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting at around 1:15 p.m. on Catalpa Avenue, according to a release from authorities. When they arrived, they said they found a car that had crashed into a telephone pole. Inside was a man suffering at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a release.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and no suspects were in custody as of Thursday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at their website or via their free app — P3 Tips.

Anyone who submits a tip can remain anonymous and will be eligible to receive a cash reward, officials said.