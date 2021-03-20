KPD: No injures after man fires into the air near UT campus early Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that no injuries were reported after a shooting incident near the University of Tennessee campus early Saturday morning, at around 2:40 a.m.
Police said that officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue. The area is near dorms in the Fort Sanders area. They said a man had reportedly pointed a gun at several people at a house and shot once into the air after a verbal altercation.
The suspect left the scene after the incident, before police arrived, according to a release from officials.
Identifying information about the suspect was not immediately available.
The University of Tennessee Police Department also issued an alert about the incident, saying that people should avoid the area and telling them to seek shelter if they were near the area. The alert was called off around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.