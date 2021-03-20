KPD: No injures after man fires into the air near UT campus early Saturday morning

The Knoxville Police Department said the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at a house on Laurel Avenue during a verbal altercation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that no injuries were reported after a shooting incident near the University of Tennessee campus early Saturday morning, at around 2:40 a.m.

Police said that officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue. The area is near dorms in the Fort Sanders area. They said a man had reportedly pointed a gun at several people at a house and shot once into the air after a verbal altercation.

The suspect left the scene after the incident, before police arrived, according to a release from officials.

Identifying information about the suspect was not immediately available.