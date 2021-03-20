KPD responding to shots fired during domestic dispute in West Knoxville, negotiators on scene

Police asked people to avoid the area while they responded to the incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said negotiators were on the scene of a reported domestic dispute Friday evening.

They said that shots were fired in the 7100 block of Cheshire Drive. As of 8 p.m. police said that negotiators were trying to make contact with a suspect.

They said he was a man. No additional information about the suspect was available.

Information about the cause of the incident, any injuries, or identifying information about the suspect was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.