KPD: One person dead after shooting at apartments in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at The Vista Apartments, Knoxville Police said.

KPD say officers responded to the shooting at 232 South Hall of Fame Drive around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers found one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. The investigation is still in its early stages and no suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipster can remain anonymous