KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police said officers arrived at Washington Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday and found a man dead in an SUV.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said multiple witnesses are being questioned. KPD said the suspects fled the scene in an unidentified car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

