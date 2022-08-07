KPD: One person dead, another injured after hit by driver

Knoxville Police said the driver, 43-year-old Kenyan Warren, was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a woman is dead after a driver hit her and another person.

KPD said it happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. The report said a pickup truck was headed south on North Broadway towards the exit of Hall of Fame Drive. The truck hit two people, one man and one woman, who was crossing the street.

KPD said both people were taken to UT Medical Center. The woman died from her injuries.