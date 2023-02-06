KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

Officers found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds at The Vista Apartments, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to KPD.

KPD said its Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.