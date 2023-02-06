KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to KPD.
KPD said its Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information that could potentially assist that investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.