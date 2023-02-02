KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart.
The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD.
KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and pulled off to the left-hand shoulder.
A Chevrolet truck hit the Ford truck. The driver of the Chevy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Ford driver was not injured in the crash, according to KPD.
The second crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Broadway Street near Old Broadway Street. Officers arrived and found a victim on the shoulder of the southbound side of Broadway, according to KPD.
The victim was transported to a hospital with possible critical injuries. As of Thursday morning, he is in "serious but stable condition," KPD said.
Evidence suggests the man was struck by a vehicle, which was no longer on the scene. However, there were no witnesses to any collision that happened before officers arrived, according to KPD.
Anyone with information regarding that crash is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.