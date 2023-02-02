KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KPD said one person died after hitting a truck on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff and evidence shows another person was struck by a car on Broadway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart.

The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD.

KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and pulled off to the left-hand shoulder.

A Chevrolet truck hit the Ford truck. The driver of the Chevy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Ford driver was not injured in the crash, according to KPD.

The second crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Broadway Street near Old Broadway Street. Officers arrived and found a victim on the shoulder of the southbound side of Broadway, according to KPD.

The victim was transported to a hospital with possible critical injuries. As of Thursday morning, he is in "serious but stable condition," KPD said.

Evidence suggests the man was struck by a vehicle, which was no longer on the scene. However, there were no witnesses to any collision that happened before officers arrived, according to KPD.