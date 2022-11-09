LCSO: Man arrested for aggravated stalking, harassment after posts receive national attention

Jacob Yerkes posted threats on multiple social media accounts, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man was taken into custody after garnishing national attention on social media for making threats towards a former co-worker, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Jacobs Yerkes was arrested on Nov. 8 for aggravated stalking and harassment, LCSO announced on Facebook.

An investigation on Yerkes was launched by the Lenoir City Police Department on Nov. 2. The investigation found that Yerkes was making unsolicited contact with a co-worker. He was also posting threats of violence on multiple social media sites.

LCSO said the social media threats received attention across the country, leading LCSO and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to join the investigation.

It is possible Yerkes will receive more charges as the investigation continues, according to LCSO.