LCSO: Man found after driving away from police, crashing and running away

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man was found and taken into custody after they said he drove away from police and crashed his car, before running away from authorities on foot on Wednesday.

They said Christopher Taylor, from Rockwood, was found after the Lenoir City Police Department first tried to pull him over at around 12 p.m. They said the Roane County Sheriff's Office helped them search for Taylor with a drone, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol also helped with the search.