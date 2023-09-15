x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD: Man arrested, charged after woman hurt in shooting in Montgomery Village

Dexter McMillan was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, officials said.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a shooting that happened in Montgomery Village in early September, the Knoxville Police Department announced Friday.

Dexter McMillan, 43, was arrested on Thursday night in the 4000 block of Peaks Landing Way. He was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, KPD said.

Those charges stemmed from a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Daylily Drive on Sept. 2, KPD said. 

On that Saturday, KPD responded to a 39-year-old woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that her wound was non-life threatening.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in fatal Heiskell shooting taken into custody after leading authorities on 2-day manhunt

Before You Leave, Check This Out