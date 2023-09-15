KPD: Man arrested, charged after woman hurt in shooting in Montgomery Village

Dexter McMillan was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a shooting that happened in Montgomery Village in early September, the Knoxville Police Department announced Friday.

Dexter McMillan, 43, was arrested on Thursday night in the 4000 block of Peaks Landing Way. He was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, KPD said.

Those charges stemmed from a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Daylily Drive on Sept. 2, KPD said.