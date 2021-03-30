Man hospitalized after being shot in the arm in North Knoxville

KPD said the man's wound did not appear to be life-threatening, saying the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Copeland Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after the Knoxville Police Department said someone shot him in the arm in a neighborhood off Washington Pike.

KPD said officers responded to a shooting at the 2700 block of Copeland Street in North Knoxville around 4:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper arm.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center, and officers said it did not appear his wound was life-threatening.

KPD said a man inside a vehicle shot multiple rounds at two men while they were in their vehicle, hitting one.