Man hospitalized after being shot in the arm in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after the Knoxville Police Department said someone shot him in the arm in a neighborhood off Washington Pike.
KPD said officers responded to a shooting at the 2700 block of Copeland Street in North Knoxville around 4:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper arm.
The man was taken to UT Medical Center, and officers said it did not appear his wound was life-threatening.
KPD said a man inside a vehicle shot multiple rounds at two men while they were in their vehicle, hitting one.
KPD is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at (865) 215-7212.