JCPD: Man shot in parking lot of Food City in Jefferson City

Police officers say the suspect shot the man after a fight.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department said one man is in the hospital after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Food City at 1507 Odell Avenue. 

Police said the man was shot once during an altercation inside a car. 

The police department said the victim was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment and a male suspect was taken into custody by investigators. 

Authorities said the shooting is an isolated incident. They will release the identification of those involved once more information is available. 

