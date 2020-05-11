Man indicted for killing innocent West Knox County couple in their home

Ronnie Edward Johnson crashed his truck into the couple's home while chasing his girlfriend. Then, authorities say, he shot the couple to death.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Alcoa man accused of murdering an unwitting West Knox County couple after crashing his vehicle into their home while chasing his girlfriend has now been indicted in Knox County Criminal Court.

Authorities say Ronnie Edward Johnson, 43, was angry the night of March 21 because his girlfriend was trying to get away from him while on Live Oak Circle west of Lovell Road.

When the girlfriend went to the ranch-style home of Boyd and Doris Beets in the 1200 block of Live Oak Circle seeking help, Johnson drove his vehicle into the home and abruptly shot and killed the Beetses, authorities say. They'd lived there for decades, records show.

A Knox County grand jury this week returned first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary charges against Johnson, who is being held in jail.

The girlfriend told 10News she didn't know the Beetses. She said she feared Johnson was going to kill her that night.

"I was told I was going to die. I told him to stop the truck but he would not. When he got stopped in a driveway is when I exited and tried to walk away before being tackled and choked. When I got away that time is when I was trying to get to the next house for help," she wrote at the time.