TBI: Officer wounded, suspect shot and killed in shooting at a gas station in Chattanooga

Chattanooga officers attempted to arrest the suspect on outstanding warrants when he got out of his car with a pistol in hand, police says.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night involving officers with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Officials said sometime after 9:30 p.m., CPD officers attempted to arrest Roger Heard, Jr., 34, on outstanding warrants at a Speedway gas station. 

TBI said that during the encounter, Heard got out of a car and pulled out a handgun. Multiple officers then fired their guns, striking him. 

Heard was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

During the shootout, one officer had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was treated. The officer has since been released, TBI said. 

