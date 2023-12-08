TBI: Officer wounded, suspect shot and killed in shooting at a gas station in Chattanooga

Chattanooga officers attempted to arrest the suspect on outstanding warrants when he got out of his car with a pistol in hand, police says.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night involving officers with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Officials said sometime after 9:30 p.m., CPD officers attempted to arrest Roger Heard, Jr., 34, on outstanding warrants at a Speedway gas station.

TBI said that during the encounter, Heard got out of a car and pulled out a handgun. Multiple officers then fired their guns, striking him.

Heard was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.