TBI: Officer wounded, suspect shot and killed in shooting at a gas station in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night involving officers with the Chattanooga Police Department.
Officials said sometime after 9:30 p.m., CPD officers attempted to arrest Roger Heard, Jr., 34, on outstanding warrants at a Speedway gas station.
TBI said that during the encounter, Heard got out of a car and pulled out a handgun. Multiple officers then fired their guns, striking him.
Heard was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
During the shootout, one officer had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was treated. The officer has since been released, TBI said.