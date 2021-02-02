Man sought in Jackson, Tenn., killing may be in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are warning a man wanted for a homicide in Jackson, Tenn., could be in East Tennessee.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers identifies him as Randall Rose, 58.
He's accused of killing a 70-year-old woman Saturday in Jackson "and believed to be in East Tennessee."
He's facing a first-degree murder charge among others.
Rose has a "long and violent history" that includes rape and assault, according to Crime Stoppers.
He's 5 feet, 4 inches and 180 pounds.
According to Crime Stoppers, he's know to stay in homeless camps in urban areas. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about him, contact have seen Rose contact Jackson-Madison Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.