Man sought in Jackson, Tenn., killing may be in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are warning a man wanted for a homicide in Jackson, Tenn., could be in East Tennessee.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers identifies him as Randall Rose, 58.

He's accused of killing a 70-year-old woman Saturday in Jackson "and believed to be in East Tennessee."

He's facing a first-degree murder charge among others.

Have you seen #fugitive Randall Rose? He's accused of killing a 70-yr old woman Sat. in Jackson, TN & believed to be in East TN. He's wanted by Jackson Police for 1st degree murder & violation of community supervision. He has a long and violent history, including rape, assault, pic.twitter.com/dl4KUPIvIv — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) October 4, 2021

Rose has a "long and violent history" that includes rape and assault, according to Crime Stoppers.

He's 5 feet, 4 inches and 180 pounds.

According to Crime Stoppers, he's known to stay in homeless camps in urban areas. He is considered armed and dangerous.