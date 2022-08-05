BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Peach Orchard Road on Thursday and killed an 82-year-old man.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Deputies responded to calls about an injured man lying near the road at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said the crash likely happened at around 1 p.m.

They are asking people who live near 2752 Peach Orchard Road to check security cameras installed around their homes if they have them. BCSO also said they were hoping to hear from people who may have information about the hit-and-run, or who may have been an eyewitness to it.