Gunman was charged with domestic violence in July, before shooting that led to KCSO deputy's death

Matthew Logan Rose died in a shooting with deputies on the night of Oct. 1, while they were responding to a call about a domestic situation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The gunman who died in a shooting with Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies had a criminal history that includes a charge of domestic violence, according to John Potbury, the Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor in Flint, Michigan.

Potbury said that on July 29, Matthew Logan Rose and his wife got into an argument while she was driving them. He said Rose wanted to go back to Tennessee, but his wife drove them to his parents' house in Davison, Michigan.

When they arrived, his wife ran inside the house and locked the door behind her, fearing for her safety based on her history with Rose and the aggression he had shown in the car. His two young children and Rose's parents who had been watching them were all inside the house, and they locked the doors and windows to the home.

Potbury said Rose started banging on the doors and windows, trying to get inside during that July incident. He shot a gun outside toward trees near the house and started walking away when the family called 911, Potbury said.

Police later found him walking alongside a road and took him into custody. Authorities said during their investigation, they found he had been on a "three-day binge of alcohol and drugs." The Flint prosecutor said he was charged with domestic violence, reckless use of a gun and illegal entry.

Months later, Knox County deputies were called out to respond to another domestic incident involving him. During that incident, a shooting broke out.

Rose was fatally shot on the night of Oct. 1. A KCSO deputy was also fatally shot — Tucker Blakely. In the days following the incident, communities and law enforcement agencies rallied around KCSO as they grieved the fallen deputy.

A service for Blakely will be on Oct. 6 at Clear Springs Baptist Church located at 7350 Tazewell Pike, in Corryton. Tucker will lie in repose starting at 10 a.m. and the celebration of life will start at 2 p.m., and the public is welcome to pay respects starting at 10 a.m.