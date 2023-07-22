TBI: Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Blount Co.

At around 11:12 a.m., a 911 call was made from someone in the 2600 block of Old Chillhowee Road, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what lead to an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning.

The shooting involved deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, according to TBI.

At around 11:12 a.m., a 911 call was made from someone in the 2600 block of Old Chillhowee Road. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man inside the house who refused to come outside, TBI said.

The Blount County SWAT team responded and started negotiations as to what happened. They said after a long talk, the SWAT team entered the house.

According to officials, for reasons unknown, a SWAT member fired and struck the man.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one else, including officers, was injured during the shooting, TBI said.

TBI is investigating the event that led up to the shooting.

10News has reached out to Blount County officials for more information.