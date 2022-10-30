Oneida man faces murder charge in crash that killed KY police officer

Kentucky State Police said Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN crashed his truck into a London Police cruiser.

LONDON, Ky. — An Oneida man faces a murder charge in a crash early Sunday that killed a Kentucky police officer.

Kentucky State Police identified the defendant as Casey P. Byrd, 36.

Authorities say he killed London Police Department Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Ky., when he crashed into his cruiser in London. Medlock was on duty.

Alcohol appears to have played a role in the fatal crash, according to KSP.

Authorities were alerted about 12:50 a.m. Sunday about the crash at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in London.

Byrd was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup north on Barbourville Road when he struck Medlock's southbound 2019 Dodge Charger vehicle.

Medlock died at the scene.

Byrd wasn't hurt, according to KSP.

Byrd is facing charges of murder of a police officer and operating a vehicle while under the influence first aggravating circumstance.

He's due in court Monday in Laurel County, according to records. He's being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.