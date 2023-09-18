Pigeon Forge police receive almost 1,000 calls for service during fall 2023 Rod Run

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said they gave 249 citations during the Fall Rod Run event and made 44 arrests.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There were almost 1,000 calls for service during the fall 2023 Rod Run event in Pigeon Forge, according to the police department there.

A spokesperson said the department received 975 calls for service and gave out 249 citations. Officers also made 44 arrests and responded to 31 crashes. Thirty-three incident reports were filed, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

Police tallied the numbers between Sept. 14 through Sept. 18. The previous Rod Run was held in April 2023, and there were 1,097 calls for service during that event.

During the last event, police gave out 315 citations and made 47 arrests. They also filed 21 incident reports and responded to 22 crashes.