KPD: Suspect remains at large after shooting in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect remains on the run after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD officers responded to the 2800 block of London Circle, off Cecil Avenue, around 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, KPD said.
26-year-old William Weaver was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to KPD.
KPD has identified the suspect as 27-year-old Torrance Jones. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and weapons charges.
Jones is also sought on domestic assault and robbery charges from a prior unrelated incident, KPD said.
KPD discovered that Weaver was in possession of a stolen firearm during the shooting. Warrants were placed on Weaver charging him with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
The warrants on Weaver will be served when he is released from the hospital, according to KPD.
Anyone with information concerning Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.