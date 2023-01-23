KPD: Suspect remains at large after shooting in North Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Dept. has identified the suspect as 27-year-old Torrance Jones. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and weapons charges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect remains on the run after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to the 2800 block of London Circle, off Cecil Avenue, around 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, KPD said.

26-year-old William Weaver was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to KPD.

KPD has identified the suspect as 27-year-old Torrance Jones. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and weapons charges.

Jones is also sought on domestic assault and robbery charges from a prior unrelated incident, KPD said.

KPD discovered that Weaver was in possession of a stolen firearm during the shooting. Warrants were placed on Weaver charging him with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The warrants on Weaver will be served when he is released from the hospital, according to KPD.